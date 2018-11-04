×
Ramos: Real Madrid players will give everything for new boss

Omnisport
NEWS
News
79   //    04 Nov 2018, 00:15 IST
Sergio Ramos - cropped
Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos.

Sergio Ramos insisted any prospective Real Madrid coach would have the players' full support following Santiago Solari's winning start in LaLiga.

Madrid fortuitously escaped with a 2-0 home victory over Real Valladolid courtesy of two goals in the final 10 minutes of a match they could well have lost.

Valladolid twice hit the crossbar before substitute Vinicius Junior forced home an own goal and Ramos tucked away an 88th-minute penalty.

The Madrid skipper was subjected to whistles at the Santiago Bernabeu, having recently appeared to undermine the proposed appointment of Antonio Conte as Julen Lopetegui's successor.

But after helping Solari build on the midweek Copa del Rey win over Melilla, Ramos pledged to back the new boss regardless of their identity.

"We'll always go to the death with whoever the coach is," the 32-year-old told beIN Sports.

"Now we have Solari and we will go as far as we can, little by little, game by game, so that we can forget the streak we've had."

Ramos also claimed not to be affected by the mixed reception he received during the match.

The European champions were largely uninspiring in response to last weekend's El Clasico humiliation and a sense of frustration pervaded the home fans.

"Honestly, I didn't notice," the defender said. "But it's true that those who have been here the longest have to assume that role.

"I understand that feeling of the fans. I am the captain and the first one that has to lead the way."

