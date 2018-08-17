Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Ramos: Real Madrid will win again

Omnisport
NEWS
News
473   //    17 Aug 2018, 07:28 IST
SergioRamos-cropped
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has no doubts the European champions will reign supreme again after they suffered UEFA Super Cup defeat against Atletico Madrid.

Bragging rights went in favour of city rivals Atletico, who were 4-2 extra-time winners over Madrid in Tallinn on Wednesday.

It was Madrid's first defeat in an international final since 2000 as doubts emerged regarding the state of the team following Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus.

However, Ramos – who put Madrid ahead from the penalty spot before Diego Costa's second goal forced extra time in the Estonian capital where Saul Niguez and Koke sealed the victory – issued a rallying cry via social media.

"We learn something from every defeat. We will make this badge win again," Ramos wrote on Twitter. "No one will doubt it.

"#HalaMadrid yesterday, today, tomorrow and forever."

Julen Lopetegui's Madrid open their LaLiga campaign against Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

