×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Ramos sorry for Havel clash

Omnisport
NEWS
News
64   //    08 Nov 2018, 15:40 IST
SergioRamos - cropped
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos has apologised to Milan Havel after he left the Viktoria Plzen winger with a bloodied nose during Real Madrid's 5-0 Champions League victory on Wednesday.

Karim Benzema scored twice in the rout, further restoring morale for the European champions under their interim boss Santiago Solari.

But captain Ramos was again at the centre of a controversial moment with the scoreline at 0-0.

Haval required treatment as blood poured from his nose after Ramos caught him with a flailing arm.

He was eventually substituted seven minutes before half-time and Ramos tweeted to accept some culpability for an incident where referee Deniz Aytekin took no action.

"A victory to build on and also to learn from," he wrote. 

"Football always teaches you things and tonight I shouldn't have gone into the challenge like that. 

"Milan, it wasn't my intention to injure you. Get well soon." 

Ramos was criticised for his part in the incident that left Liverpool star Mohamed Salah with an injured shoulder during last season's Champions League final, which Madrid went on to win 3-1.

The holders are top of Group G with nine points from four matches this term.

Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Fans are fuming after Sergio Ramos challenge left Milan...
RELATED STORY
Viktoria Plzen v Real Madrid: Match Preview, Predictions,...
RELATED STORY
Gerard Pique asks Barcelona fans to stop abusing Sergio...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Sergio Ramos appeared to cry during El...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid without Ramos and Bale for CSKA clash
RELATED STORY
Sergio Ramos responds after being booed by Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Ramos: Real Madrid players will give everything for new boss
RELATED STORY
El Clasico: 5 most memorable results in recent times
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons for Real Madrid's recent slump
RELATED STORY
Ramos: Lopetegui future not down to Real Madrid players
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us