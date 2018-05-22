Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Ramos: We're a vintage Real Madrid team

    Sergio Ramos thinks Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid team are a long way from the "divided" dressing room he joined in 2005.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 22 May 2018, 19:53 IST
    1.95K
    sergio ramos - cropped
    Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos

    Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos believes the Champions League finalists will go down in history for their achievements under Zinedine Zidane.

    The LaLiga giants face Liverpool on Saturday in the final in Kiev, the third in a row they have reached under their French coach.

    Madrid are the only team to have won the competition in its modern format in consecutive seasons and have lifted eight trophies in total since Zidane took charge in January 2016.

    Ramos is now looking ahead to his fourth final in five years, which is in stark contrast to his first five seasons at the club, during which time they failed to progress beyond the last 16.

    The 32-year-old credited Zidane for fostering a positive dressing room – what he perceives as a major change from his early years at the Santiago Bernabeu – while creating a "vintage" Madrid team.

    "It's a privilege and a prize to be able to come back and play another final, and the possibility of winning the trophy again is very important to us," he told the media.

    "It seems like we've been gifted another final but the truth is that it's very difficult to get here. We've made the difficult easy and it seems like we're going to reach the Champions League final every year, and that's not the case.

    "It's very difficult to do what we do and I think we're a vintage team. I've spent many years at Real Madrid and there were a few seasons where we didn't even scratch a ball in Europe.

    "It's also important to have the stability that exists at this club. When I came, there was a lot of changing of coaches and presidents. The dressing room was divided and that's never good.

    "Now, there's a really good atmosphere, we're all in it together and that's one of the keys to this team's success. There are no egos."

    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
