Ramsey has no plans to force early Arsenal exit

Omnisport
NEWS
News
81   //    12 Oct 2018, 17:28 IST
Ramsey_Wales_cropped
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey in action for Wales.

Aaron Ramsey remains committed to Arsenal for the rest of the season even though talks over a new contract have collapsed.

The Wales international is in the final year of his current deal and is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

Liverpool and Manchester United have been linked with the midfielder, while there is also rumoured to be interest from reigning Serie A champions Juventus.

The breakdown in talks over extending his stay at Emirates Stadium has led to speculation Ramsey could even depart in January, but the player has reaffirmed his commitment to his current employers.

"Of course, yeah," he replied when asked if he could stay at Arsenal for the remainder of the campaign.

"I am contracted to Arsenal and I am going to do my best now this season to try and achieve something special."

Ramsey joined the Gunners from Cardiff City in June 2008 and has won the FA Cup three times with the London club.

Speaking after Wales' 4-1 loss to Spain on Thursday, the 27-year-old revealed how contract negotiations were "going great" but is refusing to allow the uncertainty over his future to affect his performances on the pitch.

"That's a decision that they [Arsenal] have made, things happen in football and you just have to get on with it and carry on playing the best you can," Ramsey told the media.

"That's all I am concentrating on and giving my best for Arsenal.

"Everything has been going great with the club. We thought we were in a position where we had agreed a deal but that's no longer the case.

"So I just have to carry on playing my football and do my best for Arsenal this season and I'll leave the rest with the club now."

