×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Ramsey: I've no idea why Arsenal withdrew contract offer

Omnisport
NEWS
News
289   //    26 Oct 2018, 20:53 IST
aaron ramsey - cropped
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey

Aaron Ramsey claims Arsenal withdrew their contract offer and that nobody from the club has informed him why.

The Wales international has been linked with January moves to Manchester United and Chelsea, as well as Serie A clubs including Inter and AC Milan, given he has less than a year left on his deal.

Ramsey says he was ready to sign new and improved terms but that talks collapsed after the Gunners took the proposed new contract off the table.

And the 27-year-old has cast doubt on his chances of staying at the club after accusing them of ending discussions without giving him a reason.

"There is no contract on the table at the moment, so there is nothing for me to consider," he told Standard Sport.

"We all know that the contract was taken away off the table. I'm not sure exactly why because a few weeks before we sort of agreed and I was ready to sign.

"Something happened, I am not sure what. So, I just have to get my head down, work hard and help this team as much as I can. We'll see where that takes me.

"Hopefully, somebody will tell me why. I'll accept that, if there's a reason. At the moment, no, I haven't [looked for answers].

"I'm not thinking about anything else apart from playing for Arsenal at the moment, so we will see what the future holds further down the line.

"These things happen in football and I'm just concentrating on playing now. I'm not really thinking about anything else too much.

"I've got other things as well in my life that I'm delighted with. I had twins last week, so everything is good at the moment for me. I can't complain. I'm just going out there and trying to help this team as much as I can."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
Omnisport
NEWS
3 players Arsenal should target to replace Aaron Ramsey
RELATED STORY
5 potential replacements for Aaron Ramsey at Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Arsenal: Aaron Ramsey's Contract Crisis
RELATED STORY
Emery fails to assure Ramsey of Arsenal future
RELATED STORY
Ramsey not distracted by Arsenal contract saga, says Giggs
RELATED STORY
Ramsey uncertain over new Arsenal contract
RELATED STORY
Aaron Ramsey contract situation: Make or break?
RELATED STORY
Should Arsenal really fight to keep Aaron Ramsey? 
RELATED STORY
Ramsey has strong hand in Arsenal contract talks – Wenger
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Aaron Ramsey's contract talks with...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 10
Tomorrow BRI WOL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow FUL AFC 07:30 PM Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow LIV CAR 07:30 PM Liverpool vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow SOU NEW 07:30 PM Southampton vs Newcastle
Tomorrow WAT HUD 07:30 PM Watford vs Huddersfield Town
Tomorrow LEI WES 10:00 PM Leicester City vs West Ham
28 Oct BUR CHE 07:00 PM Burnley vs Chelsea
28 Oct CRY ARS 07:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
28 Oct MAN EVE 09:30 PM Manchester United vs Everton
30 Oct TOT MAN 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us