Ramsey: I've no idea why Arsenal withdrew contract offer

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey

Aaron Ramsey claims Arsenal withdrew their contract offer and that nobody from the club has informed him why.

The Wales international has been linked with January moves to Manchester United and Chelsea, as well as Serie A clubs including Inter and AC Milan, given he has less than a year left on his deal.

Ramsey says he was ready to sign new and improved terms but that talks collapsed after the Gunners took the proposed new contract off the table.

And the 27-year-old has cast doubt on his chances of staying at the club after accusing them of ending discussions without giving him a reason.

"There is no contract on the table at the moment, so there is nothing for me to consider," he told Standard Sport.

It continues...11 in a rowalways a privilege to be captain #datguy pic.twitter.com/wYg3pgBu3f — Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) October 25, 2018

"We all know that the contract was taken away off the table. I'm not sure exactly why because a few weeks before we sort of agreed and I was ready to sign.

"Something happened, I am not sure what. So, I just have to get my head down, work hard and help this team as much as I can. We'll see where that takes me.

"Hopefully, somebody will tell me why. I'll accept that, if there's a reason. At the moment, no, I haven't [looked for answers].

"I'm not thinking about anything else apart from playing for Arsenal at the moment, so we will see what the future holds further down the line.

"These things happen in football and I'm just concentrating on playing now. I'm not really thinking about anything else too much.

"I've got other things as well in my life that I'm delighted with. I had twins last week, so everything is good at the moment for me. I can't complain. I'm just going out there and trying to help this team as much as I can."