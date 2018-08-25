Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Ramsey reflects on more tough going for Arsenal

25 Aug 2018
Carlos Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey

Aaron Ramsey conceded Arsenal remain a work in progress after head coach Unai Emery collected his first win in charge with a 3-1 derby triumph against West Ham.

The hosts were forced to come from behind at Emirates Stadium after Marko Arnautovic arrowed a fine 25th-minute opener into the bottom-left corner.

Nacho Monreal found a swift response and West Ham felt Arnautovic's absence after injury robbed them of the striker with an hour played.

Debutant Issa Diop put through his own goal, but Ramsey and his team-mates could only rest easily when substitute Danny Welbeck found an assured finish deep into stoppage time.

"In the second half we created a few opportunities and it's a new process for us," Ramsey said.

"We had a tough start and are trying to improve every game. He [Emery] wants us to press high up the pitch."

The win followed losses to Manchester City and Chelsea and Wales midfielder Ramsey added: "It was difficult, it was my first 90 minutes - even [including] pre-season - so I am glad I got that in the system.

"We are progressing every game. It was open at times, but I am glad we got a win."

Ramsey returned to Arsenal's starting line-up in place of Mesut Ozil, with ESPN Brasil reporting the Germany playmaker's absence from the matchday squad stemmed from a training-ground row with Emery.

