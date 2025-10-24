Rangers vs Kilmarnock Prediction and Betting Tips | October 26th 2025

Rangers and Kilmarnock will battle for three points in a Scottish Premiership round nine clash on Sunday (October 26th). The game will be played at the Ibrox Stadium.

Ad

The hosts will be looking to bounce back from the debilitating 3-0 defeat they suffered away to Brann in the UEFA Europa League in midweek. Emil Kornvig, Jacob Sorensen and Noah Holm scored a goal each to help the Norwegians claim the victory.

The Gers will turn their focus to the domestic scene, where their last game saw them share the spoils in a 2-2 draw at home to Dundee United.

Ad

Trending

Kilmarnock, meanwhile, fell to a 3-0 defeat at home to Hearts. Craig Halkett broke the deadlock in the 19th minute to give the visitors the lead at the break, while Claudio Braga made the result safe with a second-half brace.

The loss left the Killie in fifth spot in the standings, having garnered 10 points from eight games. Rangers are one spot and one point below them.

Rangers vs Kilmarnock Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rangers have 66 wins from the last 94 head-to-head games. Kilmarnock were victorious 12 times, while 16 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in February 2025 when Rangers claimed a 4-2 away win.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced three goals or more, with four games witnessing goals at both ends.

Four of Rangers' last five games across competitions have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Four of Kilmarnock's last six league games have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Rangers have won just one of their last six games across competitions (three losses).

Ad

Rangers vs Kilmarnock Prediction

Rangers' season went from bad to worse on the continent, with their thrashing by Brann extending their winless run to four games. There was no new manager bounce following Danny Rohl's appointment, and the 36-year-old will be hoping to register a win at the second time of asking.

Kilmarnock are unbeaten in their last five away games across all competitions in regulation time. This is a tougher test on paper, but their hosts' struggles mean they will fancy their chances of leaving with something.

Ad

We are backing Rangers to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Rangers 3-1 Kilmarnock

Rangers vs Kilmarnock Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More