Ranieri and Nuno left frustrated by Fulham-Wolves stalemate

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18   //    26 Dec 2018, 21:22 IST
ranierinuno - cropped
Claudio Ranieri and Nuno Espirito Santo

Claudio Ranieri was able to find plenty of positives from Fulham's draw with Wolves despite the hosts conceding a late equaliser at Craven Cottage. 

A third victory of the season looked on the cards when Ryan Sessegnon struck in the 74th minute on Wednesday, the substitute making an immediate impact following his introduction. 

Fulham were unable to take all three points, though, as Romain Saiss fired Wolves level with five minutes to play after some questionable defending from the home team. 

Aleksandar Mitrovic might have won it in stoppage time but his effort was cleared off the line by Conor Coady, leaving both sides with a point apiece. 

"[I am] a little disappointed because I feel we deserved more from the first half because we created more chances than them and the second half after we scored they found a solution," Ranieri told a media conference.

"But I am satisfied with our performance, we were solid, we worked hard against a great team and it's the second time we played in this shape and I am very, very happy for this reason.

"We were so concentrated tactically and it was a tactical match today.

"After our goal, they found a solution to score and Mitrovic had the chance to win the match but in this moment we must continue and stay together, be positive and I think we'll go better."

A point was the least Nuno Espirito Santo felt Wolves deserved despite a poor first-half showing.

"It was a tough game," he told reporters.

"When they scored I really felt it was unfair because we had so much of the ball. Even though we didn’t have clear chances, we were closer to achieving a goal. I think we were rewarded when we scored, but it was tough, a tough game.

"I'm very happy with the second-half performance, but first half I think we didn't quite get in the game."

