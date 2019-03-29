Ranieri expects strong Roma response against Ancelotti's Napoli

Roma coach Claudio Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri expects his players to mount a "strong response" when Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli visit Roma on Sunday.

March has been a damaging month in Roma's campaign, with three losses in four games, including a Champions League exit at the hands of Porto.

Premier League winner Ranieri won the first of his two games at the helm, but it is the 2-1 loss to SPAL last time out that he is keen to put right as they host second-placed Napoli.

Ranieri is looking forward to facing Ancelotti, who he says has implemented a more direct approach at Napoli since replacing Maurizio Sarri in May last year.

"Facing Ancelotti is always a pleasure, but I hope it'll be a positive match for us," said the former Leicester City boss.

"Napoli have changed with Carlo, they're much more direct now and go straight to the point, getting the ball to the forwards.

"We must be very careful with the lines. You can press, yes, but it's only done when you have 90 minutes in your legs. Otherwise it's better to be sensible and press at the right time.

"I talked to my players strongly [after the SPAL loss] in Ferrara and I expect a strong response. A coach does everything for a reason.

"I expect big things from those who play for Roma. I expect answers with character and personality."