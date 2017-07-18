Ranieri looking to the future with Nantes after making sweet music with Leicester

His sacking by Leicester City was controversial, but Claudio Ranieri bears no grudges and is looking to conduct a new orchestra at Nantes.

by Omnisport News 18 Jul 2017, 23:07 IST

Claudio Ranieri, now manager of Nantes

Claudio Ranieri acknowledges it is "time to look forward" as he prepares himself for a fresh challenge at Nantes following his fairy-tale story with a cruel twist at Leicester City.

The popular Italian was controversially sacked by the Foxes in February, just nine months after leading the club to the most unlikely of Premier League triumphs.

Ranieri has now taken over at Nantes, who, in contrast to Leicester, have eight domestic titles to their name - although none since 2001.

In a contribution to the Players' Tribune, Ranieri spoke fondly of his time at Leicester, comparing their success to a musical harmony while also recalling the positive reaction of generous fans following the news of his departure.

Claudio Ranieri poursuit sa revue d'effectif en offrant du temps de jeu. Le double buteur Emiliano Sala a laissé sa place 2-0 #FCNSFC pic.twitter.com/aDrmQaibVl — FC Nantes (@FCNantes) July 12, 2017

"In February, not long after I was let go, there was a ring at our door," Ranieri wrote. "Last year, after we won the title, I remember a giant crowd gathered outside to celebrate. Supporters were all over our lawn, cheering and chanting.

"But when I opened the door this time, I saw something different. Something I never expected. A crowd even bigger than when we had won the title!

"They had brought chocolate, champagne, cards - everything! They cried, they gave me their support…it was a very emotional moment.

"So, my life right now is in Nantes, where I was hired last month, but I still carry something very special in my heart: the people of Leicester. Now it’s time to look forward.

Excellent début de semaine à nos supporters ! La reprise de la Ligue 1 n'est plus qu'une question de jours... pic.twitter.com/FSl9vnfBRb — FC Nantes (@FCNantes) July 17, 2017

"What drew me to Nantes was very similar to what had drawn me to Leicester: the chance to make something beautiful. Will we have more concertos? I do not know.

"I do want the Nantes supporters to know that I will try very hard to make them happy. And what I can promise the club is the same thing I promised to Leicester. I will not promise a miracle. I will not promise a dream.

"I simply promise to work hard. After 44 years in football, that is the only secret I know. It is the only thing we can be sure of."