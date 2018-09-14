Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Ranking the top 5 attacking trios in the football world

Ninad Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.10K   //    14 Sep 2018, 07:50 IST

FC Barcelona v Villarreal CF - La Liga
Messi, Neymar, Suarez, often considered as one of the greatest attacking trios in the world.

When we analyze a team's attacking power, it simply does not belong to one single player, but a combination of three major forwards, who not just win the games for their teams, but also put forward a show that none can resist. The 'beautiful game', as the legend Pele likes to call the amusing sport known as football, has given us some of the most unbelievable attacking trios in the history. Scoring goals, building plays and constructing effortless opportunities, there is no good game without a good 'three in the front'

From the likes of the Brazilian trio of Rivaldo, Ronaldo, and Ronaldinho in the 2002 FIFA World Cup, to the very recent ones in the form of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Luis Suarez, a good attacking lineup, consisting of a versatile front three is extremely important in terms of delivering the right performance.

With the season progressing, and the competitions getting tougher every single month, here are our picks for the five most consistent attacking trios in the world.

#5 Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio - Real Madrid

The three are looking forward to starting a new era of football.
The three are looking forward to starting a new era of football.

With the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, Los Blancos were left with many options to fill in the vacant position on the left; Chasing the likes of Eden Hazard and Raheem Sterling didn't quite help them, as they wanted someone from their very own roster to replace the Portuguese maestro.

Marco Asensio, without a shadow of a doubt, was the very obvious choice in terms of filling the position. A natural attacking midfielder, he joined forces with Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema, initiating a new era of football for the winners of three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles and four of the last five.

The trio has been magnificent, as the La Liga has given them the opportunity to kick start their new combination, and score plenty of goals every single game. With Asensio and Bale being the natural playmakers for the attack, they are the ones who provide chances for Benzema to capitalise. It is surely a gamble that Julen Lopetegui has ticked off from his books, as the trio has succeeded on every single front. Given the fact the season is extremely long, and they have multiple competitions to prove themselves, they are definitely not going to disappoint.

Ninad Singh
ANALYST
