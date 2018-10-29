×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Rapids spoil FC Dallas' shot at a 1st-round bye

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    29 Oct 2018, 05:34 IST
AP Image

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Cole Bassett and Tommy Smith scored four minutes apart late in the second half and the 11th-place Colorado Rapids spoiled FC Dallas' shot at a first-round bye, winning 2-1 on Sunday.

Dallas (16-9-9), which was atop the Western Conference before a home loss last week, needed a win to avoid a Knockout Round game. Colorado (8-19-7) had won just one of its last eight home games against FC Dallas.

Bassett, a 17-year-old in his first start at home, tied it in the 80th to become the youngest player to score in club history. Smith headed in Kellyn Acosta's corner kick at the far post.

Maximiliano Urruti opened the scoring for FC Dallas in the 18th minute with an easy redirection of Dominique Badji's cross. It ended Colorado's two-game shutout streak.

The teams had played four consecutive 1-1 draws in Colorado over the last three seasons.

Associated Press
NEWS
Wayne Rooney scores first MLS goal, DC United beats Rapids
RELATED STORY
Ibrahimovic scores 500th worldwide goal; Galaxy fall
RELATED STORY
Rooney's first MLS goal helps DC United beat Rapids 2-1
RELATED STORY
Race to the MLS playoffs is in full swing
RELATED STORY
Rapids beat Vancouver 1-0 on Whitecaps' own goal
RELATED STORY
Taider scores 2 as surging Impact beat Rapids 2-1
RELATED STORY
Pena scores in 88th, Dynamo tie FC Dallas 1-1 in Texas Derby
RELATED STORY
Atlanta United sets another MLS attendance record
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich sign Chris Richards from FC Dallas
RELATED STORY
Ebobisse and Valeri score in 2-0 Timbers win over Rapids
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us