Rapinoe: I stand by my White House comments... except the swearing

Omnisport
NEWS
News
25   //    27 Jun 2019, 23:14 IST
megan-rapinoe-062719-usnews-getty-ftr
United States star Megan Rapinoe

Megan Rapinoe only apologised for her swearing as she reflected on a promise not to visit the White House if the United States win the Women's World Cup.

Rapinoe had already drawn criticism from US president Donald Trump for not singing the national anthem in protest when a video was published of her insisting she had no intention of visiting the White House.

USA are the defending champions and among the favourites to win the World Cup again in France, but Rapinoe told Eight by Eight: "I'm not going to the f****** White House."

Trump responded by telling Rapinoe to "win first" but invited the team to visit regardless of victory at the tournament.

However, Rapinoe repeated she will not be attending and urged her team-mates to also miss out.

Speaking before fielding questions at Thursday's news conference, Rapinoe said: "I'll just address it head-on and then we can get to the soccer questions. Obviously [there has been] a lot of news recently.

"I stand by the comments that I made about not wanting to go to the White House, with the exception of the expletive - my mum will be very upset about that.

"I'm obviously entering with a lot of passion considering how much time and effort and pride we take in the platform that we have and using it for good and for leaving the game in a better place and hopefully the world in a better place.

"I don't think that I would want to go and I would encourage my team-mates to think hard about lending that platform or having that co-opted by an administration that doesn't feel the same way and doesn't fight for the same things that we fight for.

"I'll just leave it at that and I'm not interested in answering any of those questions. We can get to the real reason we're here, which is a huge game."

Trump cancelled the Philadelphia Eagles' traditional visit for the Super Bowl champions in 2018 after some NFL players said they did not want to attend.

That feud appeared to be sparked by Colin Kaepernick's kneeling protest bringing attention to police brutality and racial inequality - an action Rapinoe joined but Trump criticised.

USA coach Jill Ellis has no issue with the attention Rapinoe attracts, though.

"The personality of our players, that's part of the make-up of the players," she said, appearing alongside Rapinoe. "They're elite people that live on a stage that are always under scrutiny.

"This team has a remarkable focus. We all support Megan. She knows that. We know we have each other's backs in there. For our players, there's only one purpose, one mission that we're here.

"Comments, media, whatever - that's always been something we can block out pretty easily."

