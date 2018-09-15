Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Rashford can play anywhere in front three – Mourinho

Omnisport
NEWS
News
916   //    15 Sep 2018, 07:29 IST
MarcusRashford - Cropped
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford can play anywhere in a front three, according to manager Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho defended his use of the 20-year-old during a news conference on Friday, even with the England international suspended for United's trip to Watford.

Questions have been asked over Rashford's best position, with the forward used centrally and out wide.

Mourinho believes Rashford is capable of performing in any role in a front three and said his wide players had the freedom to move inside.

"To be in a system of four, to be a winger, it takes him a little bit out of his positions, but the way Manchester United plays is with three attacking players," he said.

"When we play with three up top – because sometimes we also play with two – our three attacking players are not wingers. They're not wide or open all the time.

"They have the freedom to come and play in between positions, and any one of the three positions is a good position for him."

Mourinho said Rashford had to be used centrally by England due to Gareth Southgate's system.

"I think his position is in relation to the way his team plays. So I think in the case of the national team, they play normally with five at the back and two players in attack. I think that's his position," he said.

"He cannot be a wing-back in the system of five – he cannot replace Luke Shaw, Kieran Trippier or Danny Rose at all. He must play centrally in that system."

 
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
The numbers behind Marcus Rashford.
RELATED STORY
Mourinho brands Rashford 'naive' for Burnley red card
RELATED STORY
Stats the way Jose - Mourinho defends Rashford record
RELATED STORY
Rashford developing quicker than Ronaldo did – Southgate
RELATED STORY
Mourinho: Rashford has played 105 matches, he is not...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Jose Mourinho planning a...
RELATED STORY
5 Youngsters who can shine for Manchester United this...
RELATED STORY
Rashford will never be a striker at Manchester United –...
RELATED STORY
Jamie Carragher reveals why Marcus Rashford has to leave...
RELATED STORY
You can't leave a house three-quarters built – Neville...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
Today TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
Today AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
Today CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
Today HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
Today MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
Today NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
Today WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
Tomorrow WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
Tomorrow EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us