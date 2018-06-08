Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Rashford enjoying 'freedom' of England role

Marcus Rashford felt his fine performance for England against Costa Rica came from playing in a more relaxed manner.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 08 Jun 2018, 03:09 IST
515
marcus rashford - cropped
England players celebrate Marcus Rashford's goal against Costa Rica

Marcus Rashford admitted he tried to "play free" and enjoy his football in England's 2-0 friendly win over Costa Rica.

The Manchester United striker, playing alongside Jamie Vardy in attack, was the star of the first hour at Elland Road and capped his performance with a spectacular 25-yard strike.

The 20-year-old's display seemed in stark contrast to those he delivered for his club for much of 2018, which prompted speculation about his future given his apparent lack of suitability to Jose Mourinho's plans.

And Rashford felt his performance in Thursday's game, in which Danny Welbeck headed in the second goal, was helped by his more carefree approach.

"You work on them in training so, when one comes off in a game, it's the reward you get," he told ITV when asked about his stunning goal.

"I'm happy with the game and the result. I feel like we're in good physical form.

"I just tried to play free and enjoy myself. It's good practice for what we need in the tournament."

 

Manager Gareth Southgate was delighted with the "swagger" Rashford displayed and suggested he lost some confidence playing as United's main striker towards the end of the season.

"What pleased me most is that Marcus Rashford enjoyed his football," he told ITV. "He played with a real swagger.

"I thought his link-up was good. It was a wonderful strike for the goal and he worked incredibly hard for the team.

"He had a difficult end to the season, having to play on his own as a number nine at times. He is still filling out. We sometimes forget how old he is."

Rashford now wants England to head to Russia with the belief that they can spring a surprise during the World Cup.

"It means a lot to be involved but going and hopefully playing a major part is my main aim," he added.

"The games are just to showcase ourselves to the fans how far we've come. We know in training how far we've come.

"Anything is possible. We have to go with the highest expectations."

Rashford relishing England freedom under Southgate
RELATED STORY
Young backs Rashford to 'set the world alight' ahead of...
RELATED STORY
Two-goal Rashford relaxed over England place
RELATED STORY
World Cup Preview: England
RELATED STORY
Rashford eager for Euro 2016 redemption in Russia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 3 Manchester United players who could...
RELATED STORY
Mourinho: United bench role won't stop Rashford going to...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 5 England players to look out for
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top Contenders for the Young Player Award
RELATED STORY
Worst manager in Premier League history - Mourinho slams...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
FT IND NEW
1 - 2
10 Jun IND TBC 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
Tomorrow EST MOR 09:30 PM
Tomorrow SER BOL 09:30 PM
Tomorrow SWE PER 10:45 PM
Tomorrow DEN MEX 11:30 PM
PP ISR ARG
10 Jun TUN SPA 12:15 AM
10 Jun FRA UNI 12:30 AM
10 Jun AUS BRA 07:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us