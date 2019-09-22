Rashford expected to be 'out for a while' - Solskjaer

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 59 // 22 Sep 2019, 22:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Marcus Rashford

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is likely to be "out for a while" with a groin injury sustained during the defeat to West Ham, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

England international Rashford limped off in the 61st minute of United's 2-0 loss, with Solskjaer forced to play midfielder Jesse Lingard in attack as he was without Anthony Martial (thigh) and Mason Greenwood (tonsillitis).

Solskjaer confirmed Rashford will have a scan on Monday and he will be hoping for good news given the dearth of attacking options at his disposal following the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to Inter.

"He felt his groin," Solskjaer told MUTV.

"We'll do a scan tomorrow to see how badly he's injured. I don't know how long he'll be out, I'm not a doctor. But he'll probably be out for a little while."

United face Rochdale in the EFL Cup on Wednesday then have three games in seven days against Arsenal, AZ and Newcastle United.

Solskjaer added: "Hopefully Mason and Anthony will be back for the Arsenal game and at least one of them for Rochdale."

The defeat at West Ham left Solskjaer's side with just eight points from six Premier League games.