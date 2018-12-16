Rashford: Liverpool was never an option
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford has dismissed suggestions that he was close to signing for Liverpool as a youngster.
Rashford came through the academy ranks at United having joined the Red Devils aged seven, making his senior debut in February 2016 and going on to establish himself as a first-team regular at Old Trafford, and for England.
And, ahead of United's Premier League clash with rivals Liverpool, Rashford – who scored a double in a 2-1 victory for Jose Mourinho's side the last time the two sides met – has insisted he never considered joining the Merseyside club.
"No. Liverpool was never an option," Rashford, who learned his trade at amateur club Fletcher Moss, told Sky Sports.
2 - Marcus Rashford has provided two assists in a single game in all comps for Man Utd for just the second time in his career (also vs Crystal Palace in September 2017). Catalyst. pic.twitter.com/Lkw4zMo0X6— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 1 December 2018
"Liverpool, City, Everton - there was no other club I really would have enjoyed going to other than United. It just felt the natural thing to do.
"For a lot of us, United was the one. Everyone grew up a United fan and United and Fletcher Moss always had a good relationship, players in the past had made that switch, so United was natural."
United sit in sixth heading into Sunday's encounter at Anfield, 16 points behind Jurgen Klopp's side.