Rashford: Man United boss Solskjaer more understanding than Mourinho

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 44 // 13 Sep 2019, 15:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Marcus Rashford and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Marcus Rashford believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer relates to Manchester United's players better than Jose Mourinho and deserves time to carry out his long-term plan.

Solskjaer took over on an interim basis when Mourinho was sacked in December 2018 following a poor run of results.

The former United forward's position was made permanent in March and he presided over the recruitment of Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire during the close season.

While results this season have been unconvincing, England international Rashford insists the squad remain supportive of Solskjaer's vision.

"Right now, everyone is confident in the manager," Rashford told the BBC. "We might not be doing what he's telling us to perfection yet, but the initial response to his tactics, his training has been phenomenal.

"For me, [the difference to previous managers] is just a plan. It's not a plan for just this season, or a plan for just the next game. It's a plan for years.

"I think [managers] need to be backed. In the position we are in now we don't need this rotation of managers, because you never settle."

Solskjaer proved a popular appointment with United fans as a result of his success as a player at Old Trafford.

Advertisement

Rashford thinks the 1999 Champions League hero's experience on the pitch gives him a unique advantage over predecessor Mourinho, who had a modest playing career in his native Portugal.

The 21-year-old said of Solskjaer: "Off the pitch he understands the players a bit more. I don't think it was a problem for [Mourinho], because he is obviously a top manager, and he has his way of reading people.

"But for me, when a manager has played, they have lived the lifestyle we have lived and they might be a bit more understanding."