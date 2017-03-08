Rashford targets Europa League glory

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford is confident they have what it takes to see off Rostov on their way to Europa League glory.

by Opta News 08 Mar 2017, 15:15 IST

Marcus Rashford has set his sights on Europa League glory as Manchester United prepare for the first leg of their last-16 tie with Rostov.

Jose Mourinho's men saw off Saint-Etienne in the round of 32 and now face a tough trip to Russia.

Rashford has stressed United will not underestimate their opponents and insists they should always aim to go all the way in every competition they play in.

"Whatever [competition] the club is in, we are expected to go far and we as players put the pressure on ourselves to try to win the competitions, so for us that is what we have got in mind," Rashford told the club's official website.

"We want to win the competition and whoever we have to play against, wherever we have to travel, we want to go there and win.

"Sometimes it is difficult but we have got a squad that is big enough and everyone is always ready to play, so it is just about recovering and trying to prepare for the game in the correct way.

"Coming up to this stage of the competition, we know that they have got quality to reach that stage, so there are things we have to be aware of and I am sure the manager and the staff and the players will point them out and we will just prepare for it like we prepare for all the games and hopefully get through."