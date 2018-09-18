Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Rashford to start against Young Boys, Mourinho confirms

Omnisport
NEWS
News
292   //    18 Sep 2018, 21:54 IST
rashford-cropped
Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford

Jose Mourinho has confirmed Marcus Rashford will start in Manchester United's Champions League opener away to Young Boys on Wednesday.

Rashford has not featured for United since he was sent off against Burnley prior to the international break, though he scored two goals in as many games while on duty with England.

Despite being suspended for Saturday's Premier League win at Watford, Rashford was the subject of a long Mourinho rant ahead of the game, with United's manager taking aim at media pundits who have criticised his use of the talented attacker.

Some have suggested Mourinho has not played Rashford enough and is in danger of wasting his potential, but the Portuguese coach reeled off a list of statistics that appeared to provide evidence to the contrary.

Rashford will return to the United line-up as their Group H campaign starts in Switzerland, though Mourinho asked the gathered reporters to not be too critical of those who are not included in his starting XI.

"He is selected for the game," Mourinho said in his pre-match news conference.

"But I just want to remind you, in advance, that we can only start with 11 players, so when tomorrow you see the team, you could try to speak about the ones who are going to play and not about the ones who aren't.

"We have [Romelu] Lukaku, Rashford, [Juan] Mata, Alexis [Sanchez], [Anthony] Martial and they cannot all play together.

"Try to be a little happy for the ones who are playing, not critical of those not playing."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Twitter reactions as Jose Mourinho defends himself on...
RELATED STORY
The numbers behind Marcus Rashford.
RELATED STORY
Stats the way Jose - Mourinho defends Rashford record
RELATED STORY
Jamie Carragher hits back at Jose Mourinho over Marcus...
RELATED STORY
Rashford can play anywhere in front three – Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Rashford will never be a striker at Manchester United –...
RELATED STORY
Mourinho brands Rashford 'naive' for Burnley red card
RELATED STORY
Mourinho: Rashford has played 105 matches, he is not...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 reasons why we should not...
RELATED STORY
Mourinho frustrated by Martial's absence with Matic to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 6
22 Sep FUL WAT 05:00 PM Fulham vs Watford
22 Sep BUR AFC 07:30 PM Burnley vs AFC Bournemouth
22 Sep CAR MAN 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Manchester City
22 Sep CRY NEW 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Newcastle
22 Sep LEI HUD 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Huddersfield Town
22 Sep LIV SOU 07:30 PM Liverpool vs Southampton
22 Sep MAN WOL 07:30 PM Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
22 Sep BRI TOT 10:00 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham
23 Sep WES CHE 06:00 PM West Ham vs Chelsea
23 Sep ARS EVE 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Everton
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us