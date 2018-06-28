Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Rashford, Vardy start for England against Belgium

Marcus Rashford and Jamie Vardy will start for England in Thursday's clash with Belgium in Kaliningrad.

Gareth Southgate has made eight changes for the meeting with Roberto Martinez's side, which will decide the winner of World Cup Group G.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, defender John Stones and midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek are the only players to keep their place from the 6-1 thrashing of Panama.

Gary Cahill, Phil Jones, Danny Rose, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabian Delph, Vardy and Rashford all come in, as well as Eric Dier, who takes over the captain's armband from Harry Kane.

Martinez had already promised to make changes to his line-up and Belgium's side shows nine alterations, with Leander Dendoncker, Thomas Vermaelen, Nacer Chadli, Mousa Dembele, Marouane Fellaini, Youri Tielemans, Thorgan Hazard, Adnan Januzaj and Michy Batshuayi all starting.

Debate has raged over whether it would be better to finish second in Group G, given the winners would be in line to meet Brazil if they reached the quarter-finals.

