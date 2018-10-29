×
Raul Ruidiaz scores twice, Sounders beat Earthquakes, 2-1

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    29 Oct 2018, 04:24 IST
AP Image

SEATTLE (AP) — Raul Ruidiaz scored two second-half goals and the Seattle Sounders rallied to beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 on Sunday in the regular-season finale to grab second place in the Western Conference and avoid the knockout round of the MLS playoffs

The Sounders (18-11-5) vaulted past Los Angeles FC and FC Dallas, both losers on MLS Decision Day.

After the Earthquakes (4-21-9) went in front on an own goal in the 64th minute, Ruidiaz tied it in the 79th when he ran onto a crossing pass from Cristian Roldan and tapped it in from 2 yards straight in front.

Ruidiaz then scored from the top of the box in the second minute of stoppage time to put the Sounders ahead.

San Jose opened the scoring when a shallow shot by Danny Hoesen from the right side of the box nicked off of Sounders defender Chad Marshall and into the back left corner of the net.

