RB Leipzig 'lucky' with Keita, says Klopp

RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita appears no closer to a move to Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp said the Bundesliga club were lucky.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp labelled RB Leipzig "lucky" they do not need to sell star midfielder Naby Keita.

The Guinea international, 22, is a target for the Premier League club, who have reportedly had a bid in the region of £66million rejected.

RB Leipzig owner Dietrich Mateschitz said recently Keita would see out his contract, which runs until 2020.

Klopp said the Bundesliga club were fortunate they had no need to cash in on Keita.

"Mr Mateschitz? What did he say? Lucky man, huh?" the German told UK newspapers.

"They don't have to sell players. When I was at [Borussia] Dortmund we always had to sell players.

"Meanwhile, they don't have to sell players any more so, obviously, I'm always a little bit too late.

"What can I say? There's nothing to say about this."

Another target Liverpool may miss out on is Virgil van Dijk, having apologised to Southampton in June for "any misunderstanding" in their pursuit.

Klopp said there was nothing more the Premier League club could do after questions over their approach.

"I didn't even know that I was criticised, that I'm still criticised," he said.

"Was the club criticised? That's not nice. We said apologies, done. How can we say anything more about this?"

Liverpool face Leicester City in the Premier League Asia Trophy final on Saturday.