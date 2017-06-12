RB Leipzig swoop for Sochaux youngster Konate

Ibrahima Konate has signed a five-year contract with RB Leipzig, much to the dismay of his boyhood club Sochaux.

by Omnisport News 12 Jun 2017, 15:36 IST

New RB Leipzig signing Ibrahima Konate

RB Leipzig have completed the signing of promising youngster Ibrahima Konate from Sochaux.

The 18-year-old has signed a contract with the Bundesliga runners-up until June 2022.

"We have been keeping tabs on Ibrahima for quite some time," commented sporting director Ralf Rangnick.

"He is a young and talented player who will strengthen our defence. We are very happy that such a big talent has joined us. We hope he can take the next step in his career here.

"He has a lot of quality for someone of his age and we are convinced he will bring us a lot of joy in the future."

Konate came through the ranks at Sochaux after joining from Paris FC and made his official first-team debut in the Coupe de la Ligue defeat at the hands of Monaco back in January.

The teenager went on to make 13 appearances in all competitions for the Ligue 2 side, scoring one goal in the process.

Sochaux, meanwhile, have voiced their frustration with Konate's decision to join Leipzig rather than sign professional terms with them.

"Sochaux have been informed that Konate will not sign his first professional contract with the club that educated him and gave him the chance at senior level," a statement on their website reads.

"Losing such a promising talent is a major blow for the club. We have taken in his decision with disappointment and a certain bitterness.

"Negotiations over a professional contract started in the autumn of 2015 with his family and then resumed with his agent toward the end of 2016.

"Sochaux often succeed in tying down promising youngsters, but like many other formative clubs, we also suffer from teams that chase the signature of very young players."