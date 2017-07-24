RB Leipzig's Demme escapes serious injury after reported Keita bust-up

Diego Demme has escaped serious damage to his knee after being hurt in RB Leipzig training by Naby Keita.

by Omnisport News 24 Jul 2017, 19:46 IST

RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita

RB Leipzig have confirmed that Diego Demme has only suffered bruising following a heavy challenge by Naby Keita during training on Monday.

The duo were involved in an altercation during the session at their pre-season camp in Austria and Keita later caught his team-mate with a robust tackle.

Demme was pictured hobbling from the pitch with the support of coaching staff and is said to have been taken to hospital in Innsbruck for assessment.

Leipzig have since stated that the 25-year-old has not sustained any serious damage.

"Let off for Diego Demme. He suffered a bruised knee from a tackle in training, but his meniscus & ligaments are fine. Get well soon, Diego!" the Bundesliga club said on Twitter.

The training session was ended shortly after the incident and head coach Ralph Hasenhuttl reportedly demanded an apology from Keita.

The 22-year-old has been consistently linked with Liverpool, with the Premier League side said to have had a bid of £66million rejected in the past week.

Leipzig have repeatedly stressed that they will not sell the midfielder.