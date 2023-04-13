Reading vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | April 15, 2023 

Reading host Burnley at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday (April 15) in the Championship.
The hosts have endured a difficult run of form recently and are now staring down the relegation barrel, prompting the dismissal of manager Paul Ince. Reading lost 2-1 to Preston North End in their last league outing and were fortunate not to have lost by a bigger margin. Reading are 22nd in the standings with 41 points from 41 games. They will exit the drop zone with maximum points.
Burnley, meanwhile, have enjoyed a stellar campaign, securing promotion to the Premier League. They beat ten-man Sheffield United 2-0 in their last game, with Johann Gudmundsson coming on in the second half to score both goals. The visitors sit atop the league table with 90 points.
Reading vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the 45th meeting between the two teams, with Reading leading 20-12.
- The hosts have lost one of their last five games in the fixture.
- The visitors are without a clean sheet in 16 games across competitions.
- Burnley have the best offensive record in the second tier, scoring 78 times.
- Ten of Reading's 13 league wins this season have come at home.
- The Clarets have picked up 39 points on the road, the most in the Championship.
Reading vs Burnley Prediction
Reading are on an eight-game winless streak and have won just two of their last 16 games across competitions. They're without a win in four home games and could struggle here.
Burnley, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back wins and have not lost in the Championship since November. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors emerge victorious.
Prediction: Reading 1-3 Burnley
Reading vs Burnley Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Burnley
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five matchups.)