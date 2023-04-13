Reading vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | April 15, 2023 

Reading host Burnley at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday (April 15) in the Championship.

The hosts have endured a difficult run of form recently and are now staring down the relegation barrel, prompting the dismissal of manager Paul Ince. Reading lost 2-1 to Preston North End in their last league outing and were fortunate not to have lost by a bigger margin. Reading are 22nd in the standings with 41 points from 41 games. They will exit the drop zone with maximum points.

Burnley, meanwhile, have enjoyed a stellar campaign, securing promotion to the Premier League. They beat ten-man Sheffield United 2-0 in their last game, with Johann Gudmundsson coming on in the second half to score both goals. The visitors sit atop the league table with 90 points.

Reading vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 45th meeting between the two teams, with Reading leading 20-12.

The hosts have lost one of their last five games in the fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in 16 games across competitions.

Burnley have the best offensive record in the second tier, scoring 78 times.

Ten of Reading's 13 league wins this season have come at home.

The Clarets have picked up 39 points on the road, the most in the Championship.

Reading vs Burnley Prediction

Reading are on an eight-game winless streak and have won just two of their last 16 games across competitions. They're without a win in four home games and could struggle here.

Burnley, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back wins and have not lost in the Championship since November. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors emerge victorious.

Prediction: Reading 1-3 Burnley

Reading vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Burnley

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five matchups.)

