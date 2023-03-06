Real Betis 0-0 Real Madrid: Player Ratings as Valverde and Courtois star in an entertaining draw | La Liga 2022-23

Real Madrid played out an entertaining 0-0 draw against Real Betis in La Liga on Sunday, March 5. The result leaves them nine points adrift of Barcelona at the top of the table.

Los Blancos entered this contest on the back of three wins, one draw and one defeat in their last five games across competitions. They smashed Liverpool 5-2 in the Champions League before a 1-1 draw with city rivals Atletico Madrid and a 1-0 defeat to arch-rivals Barcelona in the Copa del Rey.

Carlo Ancelotti decided to try out something different as he named a new-look lineup. Federico Valverde slotted into midfield while Eduardo Camavinga dropped to the left-back position. Lucas Vazquez started as the right back. Luka Modric missed out due to suspension and was not part of the matchday squad as a result.

Real Madrid made a decent start to the game and Karim Benzema seemed to have given them an early lead with a sublime free-kick. However, replays showed that the ball deflected off Antonio Rudiger's arm before nestling into the top corner and the goal was disallowed. Real Betis created some good chances as Ayoze Perez saw his long-range effort saved by Thibaut Courtois.

The hosts had the ball for just 39% of the first period and tried to make the most of it. Aitor Ruibal tested Courtois with a decent shot but the Belgian did well to keep it out. Real Madrid, on the other hand, attempted five shots but failed to hit the target. The teams were deadlocked at 0-0 going into the break.

The game took an explosive turn at the start of the second half as Real Betis committed bodies forward and turned up the aggression. They received two bookings early in the second period. Betis pushed forward and won the ball high up the pitch. It was played to Borja Iglesias in the box but Courtois came to Real Madrid's rescue once again with a great reflex save to deny the striker.

The game heated up as it reached the closing stages, with players from both sides desperate to get a result to keep their season going. Real Madrid created some great chances towards the end of the game but Betis custodian Claudio Bravo made five crucial stops to deny them. The contest ended in a 0-0 draw.

On that note, let's take a look at Los Blancos' player ratings.

Real Madrid Player Ratings

Thibaut Courtois - 8/10

Courtois had a great game between the sticks for Real Madrid as he made two key stops in the first half to deny Real Betis. He made two more stops in the second period, including a reflex save to deny Iglesias from close-range.

Lucas Vazquez - 7/10

Vazquez put in a good shift in the right-back position. He won seven of his 10 duels, making four tackles. He also played one key pass, one long ball and completed two dribbles.

Eder Militao - 8/10

Militao had a solid game in defense as he won seven of his 10 duels, making four interceptions, three tackles, two clearances and one block. He also played six accurate long balls and attempted one shot on target. Militao was booked for a foul in the second half.

Antonio Rudiger - 6.5/10

Rudiger passed the ball with 98% accuracy, won one duel and made two clearances.

Eduardo Camavinga - 6.5/10

Camavinga made a good start to the game but was booked for a foul midway through the first period. He won six duels, making two tackles in the process. He also played one key pass and one long ball.

Federico Valverde - 8/10

Valverde had a great game in midfield as he won eight of his 10 duels, making three tackles and two clearances. He also played one key pass, one cross, two long balls and completed four dribbles. The Uruguayan attempted two shots, hitting the target once.

Aurelien Tchouameni - 7/10

Tchouameni put in a decent performance at the heart of Real Madrid's midfield. He won six of his nine duels, making two interceptions and one tackle. He passed the ball with 92% accuracy and completed two dribbles.

Toni Kroos - 6.5/10

Kroos had a decent game in midfield as he passed the ball with 95% accuracy, including three key passes and seven long balls.

Rodrygo - 6.5/10

Rodrygo had a decent game but missed a great chance to score after beating the defender with a good feint. He won eight of his 14 duels and completed six dribbles. He was booked for arguing with the referee.

Karim Benzema - 6.5/10

Benzema scored a scorching free-kick in the first half but the goal was ruled out as it took a touch off Rudiger's arm along the way. He attempted five shots but hit the target just once.

Vinicius Junior - 6.5/10

Vinicius was busy on the left flank as he won 10 duels and completed five dribbles. He also played one key pass and two crosses. He was booked for arguing with the referee late in the second half.

Substitutes

Dani Carvajal - 7/10

Carvajal came on with half an hour left to play and played two key passes. He also made one interception and won one duel.

Dani Ceballos - 6.5/10

Ceballos replaced Tchouameni and put in a decent performance for Real Madrid against his former club. He won three duels, played one key pass and one cross. He also made two interceptions.

Nacho Fernandez - 6.5/10

Fernandez replaced Camavinga and put in a decent performance.

Alvaro Rodriguez - N/A

Rodriguez came on with little time to play and did not have enough minutes to warrant a rating.

