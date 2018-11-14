×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Real confirm Solari as coach until 2021

PTI
NEWS
News
14   //    14 Nov 2018, 09:24 IST

Madrid, Nov 14 (AFP) Santiago Solari on Tuesday was confirmed as Real Madrid coach until 2021 following his successful spell in charge as caretaker boss of the European champions.

"Real Madrid's board of directors met today and decided to name Santiago Solari as first team coach until June 30, 2021," the club announced in a statement.

Solari's anointment as sacked Julen Lopetegui's permanent successor comes after wins in his first four matches.

And with 15 goals scored and only two conceded the 42-year-old Argentinian has established the best ever start for a Real manager.

After thrashing Melilla in the Copa del Rey, they won 5-0 away to Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League, between victories over Real Valladolid and Celta Vigo in La Liga.

The upturn has left Madrid only four points adrift of league leaders Barcelona and on the brink of qualification for the last 16 in Europe.

Solari was handed the reins on a temporary two-week basis on October 29 after Lopetegui had overseen a miserable run that included just one victory in seven games.

The last of those, a 5-1 thumping at the hands of Barcelona, proved the final straw for club president Florentino Perez but the team have rebounded under their new coach.

News that he had been rewarded with a permanent contract surfaced on Monday when the Spanish federation announced: "Everything is in order.

Real Madrid have worked out his contract and there are no problems." The Spanish press had urged Real to appoint the former Castilla 'B' team coach.

Solari's maiden match as long-term boss is the trip to Eibar in La Liga on November 25, following the international break.

Zinedine Zidane also stepped up mid-season from coaching Castilla in 2016 and led the team to the first of three consecutive Champions League trophies five months later.

This is Solari's maiden job in charge of a first team. Antonio Conte, Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho and Joachim Low had all been linked to the position

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Real Madrid hires Santiago Solari as coach until 2021
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Real Madrid appoint Solari on permanent basis
RELATED STORY
Solari remains tight-lipped on Real Madrid future
RELATED STORY
Solari making his case to stay as Real Madrid coach
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The reason why Santiago Solari should remain...
RELATED STORY
Madrid registers Solari as coach to beat deadline
RELATED STORY
Champions League debut for Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari
RELATED STORY
Madrid routs Plzen, keeps thriving under coach Solari
RELATED STORY
Solari not worried about Real Madrid future
RELATED STORY
7 reasons why Solari should be named the permanent...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us