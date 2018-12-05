×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Kashmir beat Aizawl FC 1-0, jump to 4th spot in I-League

PTI
NEWS
News
10   //    05 Dec 2018, 17:24 IST

Srinagar, Dec 4 (PTI) Debutants Real Kashmir FC continued their impressive show this I-League season by registering a solitary goal victory over former champions Aizawl FC at the TRC Turf ground here on Wednesday.

Ivorian midfielder Bazie Armand struck the match-winner in the 30th minute to help the home side register their third win and jump to fourth in the league standings with 10 points from six games.

Aizawl FC remain in ninth place with five points from seven games.

Both the coaches made one change to the playing eleven that featured in their respective previous games. New Ghanaian recruit Abednego Kofi Teteh got the first start in place of Zambian Aaron Katebe for Real Kashmir while Joe Zoherliana of Aizawl was replaced in deep defence by Nigerian Kareem Nurain who made a comeback after an injury lay-off.

The home side made their intentions clear from the outset as Ivorian striker Krizo took a snapshot in the opening minutes but Gurpreet, the Aizawl keeper was equal to the task.

Then Surchandra Singh came in from the right flank and made a good first-time connection to a Nagem Tamang cross in the eighth minute but hit the side-netting.

Aizawl had a chance of their own in the 25th minute when Albert's cross from the right forced a tip-over by Real Kashmir keeper Bilal but the ball bounced off the bar and came back to Liberian striker Ansumanah Kromah, who despite being a bit out of position, managed a side-flick which lobbed over the goal.

Real Kashmir went ahead in the half-hour mark off a set-piece. Surchandra Singh, who got involved in a Kashmir goal for the second game running, delivered a superb corner from the left to which Bazie rose above the Aizawl defence to direct his header past Gurpreet into the far corner.

This was the Ivorian's second goal in this I-League.

Aizawl got the first chance of the second half when Albert was set up for a free-header by Lalrinfela, who delivered a fine cross from inside the box on the left, but his goal-bound header bounced off Mason Robertson in the Real Kashmir defence.

Advertisement

For the home side, it was Krizo who got the best chances of the second half and two free-headers, one off a cross from Kofi and another in the 82nd minute off a free-kick, missed their marks.

Aizawl head coach Gift Raikhan played all his cards and even brought on Kyrgistani midfielder Bektur Talgat in place of David Lalrinmuana in the 73rd minute, but it was not enough to stop Scottish coach David Robertson's Real Kashmir from walking away winners on the day

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
I-League 2018-19: Real Kashmir FC vs NEROCA FC | Match...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19, Real Kashmir FC 0-2 NEROCA FC: 5...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018/19: Real Kashmir FC season Preview, Squad,...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19, Minerva Punjab FC vs Real Kashmir FC: 5...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: Real Kashmir vs Churchill Brothers |...
RELATED STORY
Aizawl FC’s I-League Title winning Team- Where Are 13 of...
RELATED STORY
Bengaluru FC 'B' drub Lonestar Kashmir FC 7-0 in J&K...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: Best Indian XI so far
RELATED STORY
Real Kashmir FC: The journey from the streets to the...
RELATED STORY
Bengaluru FC 'B' bow out of J&K Invitational Cup after...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us