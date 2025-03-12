Real Madrid 0 (4) - Atletico Madrid (2): 5 Talking Points as Los  Blancos seal qualification after thriller | UEFA Champions League 2024-25

Real Madrid squandered their first leg advantage and needed penalties to squeeze past Atletico Madrid, losing 1-0 on the night but winning 4-2 on penalties to head into the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Wednesday, March 12.

Following their 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano over the weekend, Carlo Ancelotti made three changes. Key players Thibaut Courtois, Antonio Rudiger and Fede Valverde all returned after being rested.

Their opponents, meanwhile, suffered a costly 2-1 loss to Getafe. Diego Simeone also made a bunch of changes that saw Conor Gallagher and Clement Lenglet return to the starting lineup.

The visitors enjoyed a perfect start, equalizing the tie within 30 seconds. Rodrigo de Paul's ball into the box was met by Gallagher who poked home from close range to make it 1-0.

The game continued to open up, especially in the second half as both sides created chance after chance but were unable to find the back of the net. Real Madrid had a golden opportunity to restore their advantage after Kylian Mbappe won a penalty. However, Vinicius Jr's effort from the spot went blazing high over the bar, keeping the aggregate at 2-2.

Both goalkeepers were called into action at extra time again but neither side were able to create a decisive moment as the game headed to the shootout. After Mbappe and Alexander Sorloth scored for each side's first attempts, Jude Bellingham made it 2-1 to Real Madrid. Julian Alvarez then managed to score but the effort was chalked off after VAR replays showed the attacker making contact twice with the ball, having slipped in his run-up. A miss from Lucas Vazquez gave Atleti fans hope but Marcos Llorente returned the favour, allowing Rudiger to score the winning kick to send Los Blancos through.

The result means Real Madrid will face Arsenal in the quarter-finals, while success on the continental level continues to be elusive for Simeone and Co. Here are the talking points:

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Talking Points

#5. The goalkeepers steal the show

It was a strong performance from both shotstoppers who had to keep their teams in the game. Courtois had seven saves while Oblak had three, while the Slovenian also caused some trouble with his distribution. Finally, he saved Vazquez's effort from the spot as well but it did not prove to be enough.

#4. A tough game for Vinicius Jr.

The Brazilian star had a forgettable outing against the heated rivals. He was stymied almost everytime he received the ball, with Atleti's quick movement off the ball and sharp tackles not allowing him to find rhythm. He completed just three out of 14 attempted dribbles, lost 15 duels, created just one chance and had no shots on target.

#3. Penalty miss eventually did not matter - but why did Mbappe not take it?

Some eyebrows were raised throughout the Metropolitano as Vinicius Jr. stepped up for the spot-kick in the second half after Mbappe was fouled in the box. While he had never missed a penalty for Real Madrid, the Frenchman had largely served as the designated taker over the campaign. The decision almost proved fatal as Vinicius sent the ball well over the bar, a miss that could have come back to bite them.

#2. A fast start made for an exciting match

Gallagher's goal within the first minute meant the two sides were back to square one with 90 minutes to go. It set the tone for an entertaining affair with both sides coming close to scoring. Atleti's 17 shots (eight on target, 1.42 xG) and Los Blancos' 10 shots (three on target, 1.15 xG) made for some enthralling viewing.

#1. Julian Alvarez's costly slip

Julian Alvarez's slip as he approached to take his spot-kick eventually proved to be the deciding moment of the game. While it was initially awarded, the referee paused play before the next kick, causing tension among supporters. Replays showed his planted foot make contact with the ball before his kicking foot did, ruling the goal out.

