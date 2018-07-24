Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Real Madrid 2018-19 LaLiga fixtures in full

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.28K   //    24 Jul 2018, 19:33 IST
Julen Lopetegui
Real Madrid's new coach Julen Lopetegui

New coach Julen Lopetegui will face Getafe in his first LaLiga fixture in charge of Real Madrid.

Lopetegui, sacked by Spain on the eve of the World Cup after his Madrid move was announced, gets the chance to start his reign at the Santiago Bernabeu on August 19.

An away game against Girona follows, with Madrid – now minus all-time leading scorer Cristiano Ronaldo - avoid their fellow big guns in the opening weeks of the campaign.

Champions Barcelona host the first Clasico meeting of the season on October 28, with the return fixture in the Spanish capital set for March 3 next year.

The first Madrid derby sees Lopetegui's side host their neighbours at the end of September, while the Wanda Metropolitano will be the venue for the return in February.

Madrid close their campaign at home to Real Betis - scheduled for May 19 - though the precise fixture dates and times are subject to change.

 

Real Madrid's fixtures in full: 

Real Madrid v Getafe: 19/08/2018
Girona v Real Madrid: 26/08/2018
Real Madrid v Leganes: 02/09/2018
Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid: 16/09/2018
Real Madrid v Espanyol: 23/09/2018
Sevilla v Real Madrid: 26/09/2018
Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid: 30/09/2018
Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid: 07/10/2018
Real Madrid v Levante: 21/10/2018
Barcelona v Real Madrid: 28/10/2018
Real Madrid v Real Valladolid: 04/11/2018
Celta Vigo v Real Madrid: 11/11/2018
Eibar v Real Madrid: 25/11/2018
Real Madrid v Valencia: 02/12/2018
Huesca v Real Madrid: 09/12/2018
Real Madrid v Rayo Vallecano: 16/12/2018
Villarreal v Real Madrid: 22/12/2018
Real Madrid v Real Sociedad: 06/01/2019
Real Betis v Real Madrid: 13/01/2019
Real Madrid v Sevilla: 20/01/2019
Espanyol v Real Madrid: 27/01/2019
Real Madrid v Deportivo Alaves: 03/02/2019
Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid: 10/02/2019
Real Madrid v Girona: 17/02/2019
Levante v Real Madrid: 24/02/2019
Real Madrid v Barcelona: 03/03/2019
Real Valladolid v Real Madrid: 10/03/2019
Real Madrid v Celta Vigo: 17/03/2019
Real Madrid v Huesca: 31/03/2019
Valencia v Real Madrid: 03/04/2019
Real Madrid v Eibar: 07/04/2019
Leganes v Real Madrid: 14/04/2019
Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao: 21/04/2019
Getafe v Real Madrid: 24/04/2019
Rayo Vallecano v Real Madrid: 28/04/2019
Real Madrid v Villarreal: 05/05/2019
Real Sociedad v Real Madrid: 12/05/2019
Real Madrid v Real Betis: 19/05/2019

Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Barcelona 2018-19 LaLiga fixtures in full
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19 fixtures: Barcelona start against Alaves,...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid should give LaLiga winners Barcelona a guard...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona v Real Madrid: Messi's dominant 2017-18 LaLiga...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Six times when La Liga's leader...
RELATED STORY
Nine years at Real Madrid: 9 most iconic CR7 moments
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Real Madrid will struggle next season
RELATED STORY
No Isco, Carvajal in Real Madrid Clasico squad
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 2017-18: LaLiga's record-setting champions in...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Barcelona fans dislike Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us