Real Madrid 3-1 Espanyol: Player Ratings as goals from Vinicius, Militao and Asensio wrap-up the win | La Liga 2022-23

Real Madrid defeated RCD Espanyol 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Saturday, March 11.

Los Blancos entered the game after a patchy run of form, which saw them drop points against Atletico Madrid and Real Betis, as well as a Copa del Rey semi-final first leg defeat at the hands of Barcelona. Knowing there are two big games coming up, Carlo Ancelotti's men knew tonight was a must-win. He fielded a strong lineup for this contest.

Real will host Liverpool in the Champions League, with qualification seemingly a formality following a 5-2 first-leg win. They will then travel to Barcelona with the hopes of overturning their one-goal deficit.

Real Madrid were left shell-shocked just eight minutes after the game started as Joselu fired Espanyol into an early lead following an assist from Ruben Sanchez Saez. The visitors has the ball for just 20% of the first half, attempting four shots and hitting the target thrice with their limited possession. The hosts, on the other hand, created several chances.

Vinicius Junior scored in the 22nd minute from an assist by Toni Kroos to make it 1-1 as Real Madrid were ruthless with the ball. With 80% possession, they attempted 15 shots but hit the target just four times. Aurelien Tchouameni produced a moment of magic on the cusp of half-time, assisting Eder Militao's headed goal with a peach of a trivela.

The hosts led Espanyol 2-1 at the break.

The second half saw Real Madrid take their foot slightly off the gas as they allowed Espanyol time and space on the ball. The possession stats, too, were more evenly matched in the second period, with the hosts edging it 60 to 40. However, unlike the first half, the visitors failed to cause any problems for Thibaut Courtois in goal as they failed to hit the target in six attempts.

Real, on the other hand, were slightly more clinical as they attempted seven shots and hit the target thrice. They carried momentum for most of the second period, but faced pressure towards the end of the 90 minutes with just a one-goal lead. Marco Asensio settled the nerves and the game with a 93rd minute decider following an assist from Nacho Fernandez as Los Blancos sealed victory.

On that note, let's take a look at their player ratings.

Real Madrid Player Ratings

Thibaut Courtois - 6.5/10

Courtois had a decent game as he made two saves. He also passed the ball with 76% accuracy.

Dani Carvajal - 6.5/10

Carvajal put in a decent display in defense, winning two duels and making two clearances. He also played two key passes, one long ball and one cross. He was booked for time-wasting late in the game.

Eder Militao - 7.5/10

Militao put in a strong performance as he won three of his four duels, making six clearances and one block. He scored to put Real Madrid in front just before half-time and also played five accurate long balls.

Nacho Fernandez - 7/10

Nacho had a decent game in defense as he won two duels, making three clearances and one tackle. He also played two key passes and two long balls.

Eduardo Camavinga - 6/10

Camavinga struggled once again as he started in the left-back position. He won four of his nine duels but lost possession nine times and was dribbled past once.

Luka Modric - 7/10

Modric put in a good shift in Real Madrid's engine room, passing the ball with 96% accuracy, including two key passes, one cross and two long balls. He also completed two dribbles and won two duels.

Aurelien Tchouameni - 7.5/10

Tchouameni passed the ball with 95% accuracy, including a delicious assist to set up Militao in the first half. He also played one key pass, one cross and two long balls. He won nine duels, making three tackles, one block and one clearance.

Toni Kroos - 7.5/10

Kroos played like the ball was glued to his feet and distributed it really well. He passed the ball with 93% accuracy, including three key passes and 13 long balls. He also won three duels, making two tackles. Kroos provided an assist for Real's first goal.

Federico Valverde - 7/10

Valvaerde had an eventful game on the right flank as he passed the ball with 88% accuracy, playing two key passes in the process. He also won three duels, making two tackles and one clearance.

Rodrygo - 7/10

Rodrygo had a decent game as he attempted four shots, hitting the target once, and also hit the woodwork. He played one key pass, completed one dribble and won five duels.

Vinicius Junior - 7.5/10

Vinicius put in a strong display as he scored Real Madrid's opening goal in the first half. He won six duels, played four key passes and completed three dribbles. He was booked for a foul in the first half.

Substitutes

Marco Asensio - 7/10

Asensio replaced Modric for the final 20 minutes of the game and scored deep into stoppage time to secure victory for Real Madrid.

Dani Ceballos - 6.5/10

Ceballos replaced Kroos in the second period and played well but was booked for arguing with the referee.

Antonio Rudiger - 6.5/10

Rudiger replaced Tchouameni in the second period and helped his team see out the win.

Alvaro Rodriguez - N/A

He came on for the dying embers of the game and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

Poll : 0 votes