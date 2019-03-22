×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid and Barcelona want Skriniar – agency

Omnisport
NEWS
News
22 Mar 2019, 06:48 IST
MilanSkriniar-cropped
Inter centre-back Milan Skriniar

Real Madrid and Barcelona want to sign Milan Skriniar, according to Mithat Halis and the agency who represent the Inter defender.

Skriniar swapped Sampdoria for Serie A rivals Inter in 2017 and the Slovakia international has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the world.

The 24-year-old has been linked with Premier League giants Manchester United previously, but he could join Madrid or LaLiga champions Barca at the end of the season.

"Real Madrid want to sign him, so do Barcelona. If they manage to convince Inter, they could sign him this summer," Halis – who works for Stars & Friends – told Spanish paper As.

"Skriniar is a great professional. If Real Madrid really want him, they will try, but there are many cannibalistic agents who try to steer players to the clubs that they want.

"For example, Mino Raiola – who represents Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic – wants to do that. He wants to confuse Skriniar, but he is a player who is contracted to our agency.

"Inter paid €28m plus bonuses for him and six months later Manchester City offered €55m. Now he is worth around €100m.

"I think a possible transfer could be complicated precisely because these cannibal intermediaries try to get involved."

Skriniar has made 25 Serie A appearances for Inter this season, and 33 in all competitions.

 

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester City Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona
Omnisport
NEWS
3 players Real Madrid must sign in January
RELATED STORY
Manchester City Transfer News: Ajax midfielder chooses French club amid interest from Man City and Barcelona; City decides on Real Madrid's Isco and more - January 17, 2019
RELATED STORY
Pogba will join Barcelona or Real Madrid when he leaves Man United, says brother Florentin
RELATED STORY
Solari responds to Guardiola: Real Madrid is the best club of the century and in history
RELATED STORY
Manchester City star compares the Premier League and La Liga and gives his verdict on Pep and Zidane
RELATED STORY
'Real Madrid not the best team of the decade in leagues and cups': Pep Guardiola clarifies comments on Los Blancos
RELATED STORY
Isco Alarcon: 5 possible destinations for the Real Madrid superstar
RELATED STORY
Guardiola's Man City no longer vulnerable to Madrid and Barca's market muscle
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Real Madrid negotiate deal to sell Isco to Premier League club for €150 million and more – December 5, 2018
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid keen on signing €80 million-rated Manchester City star
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
PP SIE ETH Sierra Leone vs Ethiopia
24 Mar SEN MAD 12:30 AM Senegal vs Madagascar
24 Mar MAL SOU 12:30 AM Mali vs South Sudan
24 Mar CON LIB 06:30 PM Congo DR vs Liberia
24 Mar ZIM CON 06:30 PM Zimbabwe vs Congo
24 Mar CEN GUI 07:30 PM Central African Republic vs Guinea
24 Mar BEN TOG 08:30 PM Benin vs Togo
24 Mar CAP LES 08:30 PM Cape Verde Islands vs Lesotho
24 Mar TAN UGA 08:30 PM Tanzania vs Uganda
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow MAL FAR 10:30 PM Malta vs Faroe Islands
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us