Reports: Real Madrid set to beat Barcelona to signing of €52 million superstar

Real Madrid are already set to get one over their great foes Barcelona - and the season's not even begun yet

What’s the story?

Spanish daily Diario Gol reports that Zinedine Zidane is all set to pip Ernesto Valverde to the signing of the latter’s former star defender Aymeric Laporte. While most reports emanating from this source ought to be taken with a fistful of salt, it is well known that Laporte has been under the radar of Europe’s top clubs for quite some time now.

As per the reports, the 23-year old Basque is seen as a replacement for Portuguese stalwart Pepe who was ushered out of Madrid this season and while Barcelona’s new boss was also intent on bringing him to the Nou Camp, it appears Madrid have a headstart and will soon table a €52 million bid for the centre-back.

In case you didn’t know

Laporte is the second Frenchman to join Club Athletic after Bixente Lizarazu – he comes from the Basque region that happens to be in France rather than Spain. He joined the club aged 16 and graduated by the time he turned 18. Ever since he’s amassed 192 appearances for the senior side (scoring a modest 9) and has won the Supercopa de Espana in 2015. In 2013-14, he was also named by La Liga in their team of the year.

Quick, strong and an excellent tackler, Laporte is a centre-back in the mould of the great centre-backs of yore.

The heart of the matter

It was Ernesto Valverde, Barcelona’s current coach, that gave him his first break in the senior team and with Javier Mascherano never fully comfortable at centre-back, Valverde was keen to bring his former protege to Catalunya. This, however, seems to have been scuppered by Zidane’s interest – despite Florentino Perez apparently prioritizing the signing of Kylian Mbappe over anyone else – the Frenchman is keen to bring his countryman to bolster what has at times been a leaky defence for the Spanish and European champions.

Video

The tall defender is a joy to watch at times:

You just know both Gerard Pique and Sergio Ramos would love playing alongside the languid youngster

Author’s take

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid could do with one more world-class center back, and make no mistake Laporte has all the makings of one. While he is comfortable with Valverde, Madrid’s intent may prove the decisive factor with Los Blancos’ playing style also suiting the youngster’s style of playing. With Ramos doing his usual interceptor-charging-at-people routine, Laporte’s laidback style would make for a formidable partnership.