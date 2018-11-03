×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Real Madrid capable of winning everything this season, claims Perez

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    03 Nov 2018, 20:04 IST
Perez - cropped
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has backed the club to triumph

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is confident Los Blancos are still capable of success on all fronts despite their troubled start to the season.

Madrid sit ninth in LaLiga heading into Saturday's clash against Real Valladolid, with interim boss Santiago Solari set to take charge of his first league fixture following Julen Lopetegui's sacking.

But despite the disastrous nature to Lopetegui's four-month tenure, and their continuing search for a permanent boss, Perez says nobody should doubt Madrid's qualities.

"We've got a great squad which has proved that it's capable of winning everything going," Perez told attendees at an event to commemorate Madrid's members.

 

"I want to state that all of our targets for this season remain intact. 

"We are experiencing one of the most extraordinary stages in the history of Real Madrid. We have to value this and what we are achieving.

"This team has won absolutely everything. We've managed to achieve a historic feat that's practically impossible to repeat: lifting three Champions League crowns in a row and four in five seasons."

 

Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Opinion: Florentino Perez destroyed Real Madrid's 2018-19...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: What's going wrong for Real Madrid this season?
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Florentino Perez is Real Madrid’s biggest...
RELATED STORY
Florentino Perez, not Lopetegui is responsible for the...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Florentino Perez is the cause of Real...
RELATED STORY
Why Real Madrid have failed miserably so far this season
RELATED STORY
3 signings that can make Real Madrid unstoppable
RELATED STORY
3 Real Madrid players who are in terrible form this season
RELATED STORY
Florentino Perez: The malevolent mastermind.
RELATED STORY
5 short stints of Real Madrid managers
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us