Real Madrid closing in on Barcelona's 73-year-old Spanish record

Real Madrid are just four games shy of Barcelona's goal-scoring record.

Can Real Madrid break Barcelona’s 73-year-old record?

What’s the story?

Real Madrid's 3-1 victory over Serie A side Napoli in last night’s Champions League fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu saw them move another step closer to making goal-scoring history.

The Los Blancos have now gone 40 games across all competitions without failing to find the net. The record, meanwhile, stands at 44 games, which rivals Barcelona managed to set between the 1942-43 and the 1943-44 campaigns. Zinedine Zidane’s men, however, are just four matches shy of equalling that record.

In case you didn’t know…

The league leaders had previously come close to breaking the record under Jose Mourinho back in 2011-12. However, they saw their streak end abruptly at 41 games after a 0-0 draw with Valencia in April 2012.

Madrid have managed to score in 41 straight games on two more occasions. The first one was between the 1951-52 and 1952-53 seasons, when Juan Antonio Ipina was the manager, while the second instance came when Leo Beenhakker was in charge between the 1987-88 and 1988-89 seasons. However, they fell three games short both times.

The heart of the matter

It is difficult to remember the last time Real Madrid failed to hit the back of the net. So far, in this campaign, they have played 35 matches and have scored 101 goals, with at least one in each fixture.

The last time Zidane’s side failed to score a goal was way back on May 4, 2016, when they played out a 0-0 stalemate against Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final at the Etihad Stadium. In the very next game, they defeated Real Sociedad 1-0 to begin their current stretch.

Madrid’s record reads 40 matches, 109 goals, and 21 different players on the scoresheet. During the course of this incredible run, they have lost only two matches. Their top scorer, Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 24 goals during this stretch, has been the main protagonist in this streak.

What’s next?

The Madrid-based club’s next three fixtures are against Espanyol, Valencia and Villarreal. It is possible that they could equal the all-time record against Las Palmas on 1 March and possibly set a new record against Eibar on 4 March.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Ever since Zidane’s appointment as the head coach, Real Madrid have been dominant on the pitch. They have rarely shown signs of complacency and even bettered Barcelona's Spanish record for the most successive games unbeaten, earlier this season.

The manner in which Ronaldo and co. are playing, it looks almost a certainty that they will break the long-standing record this time around.