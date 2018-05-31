Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says will leave club

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 31 May 2018, 18:21 IST
26

(Eds: Adds Ronaldo background)

Madrid, May 31 (AFP) Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane today said he was leaving the Spanish giants in a surprise move announced just days after winning the Champions League for the third year in a row.

"I have taken the decision to not continue next year as Real Madrid coach," the Frenchman told a hastily convened press conference, before adding he was not looking for another club to coach.

"This club deserves to continue to win and needs a change" he said, adding that he believed the "moment has come." "After three years the club needs another discourse, another method of working," he added.

"I don't see myself continuing to win this year and I am a winner, I don't like to lose," added Zidane, who was under contract with Real until 2020.

"I have thought a lot about this decision and I can't go back on it." Real beat Liverpool 3-1 in the final in Kiev on Saturday, making Zidane the first coach in history to win three successive Champions League titles.

Zidane, 45, has now won nine trophies since replacing Rafael Benitez in the Santiago Bernabeu dugout in January 2016.

He was flanked at the press conference by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez who said Zidane's announcement was "totally unexpected".

Zidane said his decision had nothing to do with Cristiano Ronaldo hinting that he will also leave the club

Twitter Reacts After Zinedine Zidane Resigns As Real...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING: Zinedine Zidane has resigned as Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid: Major Issues Zinedine Zidane Must Address...
RELATED STORY
3 possible reasons why Zidane left Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Zidane to leave Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
3 Possible Destinations for Zinedine Zidane
RELATED STORY
5 replacements for Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Have a Zinedine Zidane Conundrum 
RELATED STORY
Zidane planning break after Real Madrid exit
RELATED STORY
5 greatest matches for Real Madrid under Zinedine Zidane
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
PP MOL CON
04 Jun SER CHI 11:30 PM
05 Jun ITA NET 12:15 AM
05 Jun MOR SLO 01:30 AM
05 Jun KAZ AZE 07:30 PM
05 Jun KAZ AZE 07:30 PM
05 Jun RUS TUR 09:30 PM
05 Jun RUS TUR 09:30 PM
05 Jun ROM FIN 11:00 PM
05 Jun LUX GEO 11:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018