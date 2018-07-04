Real Madrid says reports of Mbappe deal 'completely false'

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has denied reaching an agreement to sign France forward Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Spanish club released a statement Wednesday calling reports of an agreement between Madrid and PSG "completely false."

Madrid says it "has not made any offer to PSG or the player and condemns the spreading of this type of information that has not been proven by the parties concerned."

The denial comes two days after Madrid dismissed a report that it had offered to buy Neymar from PSG for a world record transfer of 310 million euros ($360 million).

It said the report by Spanish public broadcaster TVE was "absolutely untrue."

PSG is under pressure from UEFA to raise cash from selling players. The French club needs to comply with "Financial Fair Play" rules which monitor overspending on transfers and wages.

PSG spent a record 222 million euros ($260 million) last year to buy Neymar from Barcelona.

UEFA warned the French champions three weeks ago they will "remain under close scrutiny" when they submit accounts for the financial year, which ended last Saturday.

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo hinted after the Champions League final that he may leave the Spanish club. He has not talked about his club future since joining Portugal for the World Cup.