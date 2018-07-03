Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Real Madrid denies report of $360M offer to buy Neymar

Associated Press
NEWS
News
03 Jul 2018, 04:18 IST
AP Image

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has denied a report that it has offered to buy Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain for a world record transfer of 310 million euros ($360 million).

Madrid says the report by Spanish public broadcaster TVE is "absolutely untrue," adding the team "made no offer of any kind to PSG or the player."

The statement was published hours after Neymar scored to help Brazil beat Mexico 2-0 and advance to the World Cup quarterfinals.

Paris Saint-Germain is under pressure from UEFA to raise cash from selling players. The French club needs to help comply with "Financial Fair Play" rules which monitor overspending on transfers and wages. PSG spent a record 222 million euros ($260 million) last year by buy Neymar from Barcelona.

UEFA warned the French champions three weeks ago they will "remain under close scrutiny" when they submit accounts for the financial year, which ended last Saturday.

