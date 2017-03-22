Reports: Real Madrid's 'dream signing' is a Premier League defender

@falsewinger by Sripad News 22 Mar 2017, 10:39 IST

What’s the story?

Real Madrid are keen on signing Marcos Alonso from Chelsea. Zinedine Zidane sees him as the ideal signing for the current squad and wants him at the club soon.

Alonso has been a vital part of the Chelsea squad that is dominating the Premier League right now. Antonio Conte has a lot of faith in him, and the Spaniard has started in every single match after the Blues' changed to the 3-4-3 formation.

Marca reports suggest that Zidane has informed the board that he wants to sign the Chelsea defender at any cost in the summer. The Spanish publication also says that Chelsea are not willing to let him leave and that Conte sees his as an integral part of the squad for years to come.

In case you didn’t know...

Alonso is a Madrid youth product, having joined Academy as a child. He went on to play every youth side at the club during his teenage.

In 2008, he made it to the Real Madrid Castilla squad which competed in Segunda División B. He made 39 appearances for the B side from 2008 to 2010 before being called up to the senior squad.

Manuel Pellegrini handed Alonso his senior debut on 4 April against Racing de Santander. He came on as a substitute for Gonzalo Higuaín in the 90th minute in the 2–0 win. That was the only time he featured for the club at the senior level.

He then moved to Bolton Wanderers, Florentina and also moved on loan to Sunderland before eventually ending up at Chelsea. Barcelona and Real Madrid tried to sign him on different occasions during his time in Serie A, but the player rejected all advances.

The heart of the matter

Los Blancos have finally lost faith in Fabio Coentrao and are on the hunt for a new left-back. The Portuguese defender's contract at Bernabeu expires at the end of this season, and he will be not be offered a new one.

Zidane has identified Alonso as the perfect replacement and is keen on getting him. The board have different targets for the summer with Perez planning Galacticos 3.0.

Apart from Alonso, Real Madrid also have an eye on Wolfsburg's Ricardo Rodriguez, Real Sociedad's Yuri Berchiche and Espanyol's Aaron Martins. Marcelo will be the only left back in the squad should they not sign a replacement for Coentrao this summer.

What’s next?

Real Madrid are expected to make a bid for the Spaniard this summer, but it's highly likely to be rejected by Chelsea. The defender too is happy at the club and will opt to play regularly at Stamford Bridge rather than going to Bernabeu and getting benched.

Author’s Take

Alonso has been in fine form this season, and it's no surprise that he's caught Zidane's eye. The manager only wants him in the squad as a back-up to Marcelo and that's the main reason why the Spaniard might reject the move.