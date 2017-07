Real Madrid friends reunited: Zinedine Zidane, Raul and David Beckham meet in LA

Real Madrid are in LA for pre-season and stars past and present were keen for a picture with former 'Galactico' David Beckham.

by Omnisport News 26 Jul 2017, 13:19 IST

David Beckham pictured with Zinedine Zidane and Raul

David Beckham is no stranger to Real Madrid and the former England captain met up with Los Blancos stars past and present during a reunion in Los Angeles.

Madrid swooped to make Beckham one of their most marketable 'Galacticos' in 2003 in a shock switch from Manchester United, and he won LaLiga and Supercopa de Espana medals at the Santiago Bernabeu.

During his time in the Spanish capital, Beckham counted current boss Zinedine Zidane, club great Raul and Luis Figo among his team-mates.

And with Madrid in LA, where Beckham still owns a home having switched to LA Galaxy in 2007, there was a happy reunion for the Englishman and co.

Nice to see you again my friend David Beckham / Un placer verte de nuevo amigo pic.twitter.com/l5srvYFyiA — Raúl González Blanco (@RaulGonzalez) July 25, 2017

Club captain Sergio Ramos, who also played with Beckham in Madrid, and fellow current stars Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Luka Modric also took time for a snap with one of football's most globally recognised faces.

I just ran into this guy... Does he look familiar to you?

Happy to see you!

¡Muy contento de verte, bro! pic.twitter.com/jeXL4hbQHQ — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) July 25, 2017