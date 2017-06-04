Real Madrid future not up to me, says Morata

Alvaro Morata has addressed rumours of an imminent move to AC Milan in the wake of Real Madrid's Champions League triumph over Juventus.

by Omnisport News 04 Jun 2017, 04:14 IST

Alvaro Morata cuts the net after the 2017 Champions League final

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata says his future is not entirely in his own hands as talk of a move to AC Milan increases.

Vincenzo Montella's side are said to be willing to pay up to €70million to bring the striker back to Serie A for next season, with some reports in Italy claiming he has agreed personal terms with the club.

Speaking after Madrid's 4-1 Champions League final triumph over Juventus, Morata stressed that it is his "dream" to play for his boyhood club but would not rule out a transfer.

"I don't know, it doesn't depend only on me," he said when asked about his future. "I'm happy here, it's my dream to be here, we've just won the Champions League and I'm not thinking about anything other than celebrating.

"The only thing I've done is play, train and enjoy things with my team-mates and it doesn't depend on me.

"To return to Madrid and win the Champions League is incredible.

"We have matches with the national team. After that, we'll see. It'll be a beautiful summer: I'm getting married and I've won two trophies."

Morata only came on in the 89th minute on Saturday, with Madrid already cruising to their second European triumph in two years thanks to a double from Cristiano Ronaldo and strikes from Casemiro and Marco Asensio.

However, the 24-year-old insisted that he does not hold a grudge against head coach Zinedine Zidane for not giving him a bigger role in Cardiff.

"We win together and lose together. You don't have to think in terms of individuals. If I thought like that, I would have dedicated myself to tennis," he said.

"How can I be disappointed if we've won the Champions League? It would be selfish."