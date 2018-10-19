×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Real Madrid handed Africa trip in Copa del Rey

Omnisport
NEWS
News
255   //    19 Oct 2018, 17:51 IST
sergio ramos - cropped
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid have been drawn against Africa-based Melilla in the Copa del Rey's round of 32, while Barcelona will also face third-tier opposition.

Holders Barca – who crushed Sevilla 5-0 in last season's final – get their campaign started away to Cultural Leonesa, who were relegated from LaLiga2 last term.

Madrid's first-leg contest with Segunda B4 leaders Melilla will see them travel to one of Spain's two ports on the continent of Africa, though both – the other being Ceuta – are claimed by Morocco.

Arguably the standout draw for the smaller clubs left in the competition is that of fourth-tier side Sant Andreu, however, as they will play Atletico Madrid.

LaLiga leaders Sevilla are to face Villanovense, while Valencia were drawn with Ebro – two ties which should provide little difficulty for either of the top-tier clubs.

Sergio Canales will return to Racing Santander – the club he impressed for as a teenager – with Real Betis and there are four all-LaLiga ties to look forward to, with Leganes and Rayo Vallecano set to go up against each other in a pair of Madrid derbies.

The first fixtures are provisionally due to take place on October 31, with the return games on December 5.

 

Copa del Rey draw in full:

Cultural Leonesa v Barcelona
Ebro v Valencia
Sant Andreu v Atletico Madrid
Melilla v Real Madrid
Villanovense v Sevilla
Racing Santander v Real Betis
Almeria v Villarreal
Cadiz v Espanyol
Sporting Gijon v Eibar
Lugo v Levante
Cordoba v Getafe
Athletic Bilbao v Huesca
Deportivo Alaves v Girona
Leganes v Rayo Vallecano
Celta Vigo v Real Sociedad

Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Nine years at Real Madrid: 9 most iconic CR7 moments
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: When did Real Madrid and Barcelona last finish...
RELATED STORY
5 of the best managerial appointments in the last decade
RELATED STORY
6 Reasons Why Real Madrid won't win La Liga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Did the Portuguese...
RELATED STORY
Strengths and Weaknesses of Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
4 players who have excelled for both Real Madrid and FC...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: The La Liga title race has...
RELATED STORY
El Clasico: 5 times Real Madrid destroyed Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Top 5 players who left Barcelona for Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us