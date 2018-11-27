Real Madrid to bid for £133m Premier League superstar in January, Chelsea set to beat Liverpool and complete £70 million signing – Transfer Roundup, November 27, 2018

Perez is not going to hold back in January

The January transfer window is only a bit more than a month away. Last January showed us that clubs are not reluctant to splash the cash in the winter transfer window as they used to be in the past.

High profile transfers like Virgin Van Dijk's move to Liverpool and Alexis Sanchez's move to Manchester United happened in the last winter transfer window. This time around, we could expect to see some big deals happening as some European giants currently have a lot of problems to address with regards to their present squads.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer rumours that made headlines on 27th November 2018.

Ousmane Dembele tells Barcelona he wants to move

Ousmane Dembele has invited a lot of criticism over his lack of discipline

As per Goal via Daily Express, Ousmane Dembele has asked the club top brass if he would be allowed to leave the club in the January transfer window amid interest from Arsenal and Liverpool.

Barcelona signed Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of £135.5 million in the summer of 2017. He was signed as a replacement for Neymar. However, Dembele picked up an injury early in the season and did not feature for the Cules for the greater part of the campaign.

He has impressed intermittently for the club. However, he has had quite a few run ins with the club management owing to a lack of discipline. Dembele failed to report for training and did not tell the club about the same and they found out only after they sent a doctor to the youngster's house to see if anything was wrong.

Ousmane Dembele was left out of the squad as Barcelona took on Real Betis over the weekend.

