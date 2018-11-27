×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Real Madrid to bid for £133m Premier League superstar in January, Chelsea set to beat Liverpool and complete £70 million signing – Transfer Roundup, November 27, 2018

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
1.66K   //    27 Nov 2018, 19:07 IST

Perez is not going to hold back in January
Perez is not going to hold back in January

The January transfer window is only a bit more than a month away. Last January showed us that clubs are not reluctant to splash the cash in the winter transfer window as they used to be in the past.

High profile transfers like Virgin Van Dijk's move to Liverpool and Alexis Sanchez's move to Manchester United happened in the last winter transfer window. This time around, we could expect to see some big deals happening as some European giants currently have a lot of problems to address with regards to their present squads.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer rumours that made headlines on 27th November 2018.

Ousmane Dembele tells Barcelona he wants to move

Ousmane Dembele has invited a lot of criticism over his lack of discipline
Ousmane Dembele has invited a lot of criticism over his lack of discipline

As per Goal via Daily Express, Ousmane Dembele has asked the club top brass if he would be allowed to leave the club in the January transfer window amid interest from Arsenal and Liverpool.

Barcelona signed Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of £135.5 million in the summer of 2017. He was signed as a replacement for Neymar. However, Dembele picked up an injury early in the season and did not feature for the Cules for the greater part of the campaign.

He has impressed intermittently for the club. However, he has had quite a few run ins with the club management owing to a lack of discipline. Dembele failed to report for training and did not tell the club about the same and they found out only after they sent a doctor to the youngster's house to see if anything was wrong.

Ousmane Dembele was left out of the squad as Barcelona took on Real Betis over the weekend.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard Marco Asensio Chelsea Transfer News Liverpool Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
Premier League transfer news: Real Madrid to offer €80...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea transfer news: Twist in Hazard transfer saga,...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Chelsea want €700 million...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer roundup: Chelsea want €500...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to beat Barcelona and Manchester City to top...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Toni Kroos almost joined...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Manchester City eye €70M...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea transfer news: Blues make offer for Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid superstar wants to follow Ronaldo to...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Chelsea ahead of Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us