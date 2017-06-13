Real Madrid must decide on Man Utd's 'very important' Morata bid

Manchester United's proposal to sign Alvaro Morata is "very interesting" to the Real Madrid striker, his agent says.

by Omnisport News 13 Jun 2017, 00:12 IST

Alvaro Morata and Manchester United are waiting for Real Madrid's decision on whether to sell the striker, his agent has confirmed.

United have been heavily linked with a move for the Spain international and reportedly had a €60million bid rejected last week, with Jose Mourinho's side said to be planning a new offer.

Morata fuelled speculation he could be set to join United by 'liking' an Instagram post reporting the link on Sunday, with Juanma Lopez acknowledging the Old Trafford option is intriguing for his client.

"Manchester United? They are a club with great glamour, a very interesting option," Lopez said to calciomercato.com.

"I can say that their proposal is a very, very important one and now the decision rests with Real. I cannot say [if a deal will be closed soon] – we will see."

AC Milan were also interested in Morata, with Lopez revealing their offer simply fell short before they instead opted to sign Porto striker Andre Silva.

"Yes, there was frequent contact with us until a few days ago – I can confirm that," added Morata's representative.

"Quite simply, Real Madrid considered the Rossoneri's offer to be unsatisfactory."

Morata only started 14 LaLiga games last season, with Lopez revealing last week that his client wanted to find a situation where he would play a bigger role.