Real Madrid News: €20 million January signing agreed, Conte not joining and more - October 30, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
News
964   //    30 Oct 2018, 21:59 IST

The fallen giants
The fallen giants

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid news roundup for the day! It is a crazy time at the Bernabeu as they have only just sacked Julen Lopetegui and have named Real Madrid Castilla manager Santi Solari as the interim manager.

So, here are the best stories in the press about Real Madrid.

#1 Guardiola lends support

Former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola has extended his support for recently-sacked former Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui. After a series of losses, which was topped off by an embarrassing 5-1 defeat to Barcelona, Perez pulled the trigger and sacked the Basque.

Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, felt sorry for his compatriot and revealed he is a great friend and an “exceptional person.” He also admitted his desire to call him in a few days’ time.

"Football I know what it is, we are still here because we win games, if we don't win we will be sacked,” Guardiola said.

"I'm sorry for Julen because he's a friend of mine. He's an exceptional person

"I want to call him in the next few days.”

#2 Real Madrid ‘complete’ January signing

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid have apparently completed the signing of River Plate player Exequiel Palacios for just €20 million. They also add that Barcelona were interested in the player but the Galacticos trumped them in the race.

Palacios is expected to be loaned back to the Argentine outfit till the summer as they don’t think he could add much value right now.

#3 Conte not going to be the manager of Madrid because…

Eduardo Inda might not be the most reliable man out there but he sure is a popular figure in the Spanish press. According to him, the reason why Real Madrid didn’t appoint Antonio Conte was due to Eden Hazard.

Apparently, the Galacticos want to sign him in January itself and the arrival of Conte could create a problem. Talk about a player exerting his power even before joining a club.

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
