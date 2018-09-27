Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Real Madrid routed 3-0 by Sevilla in Spanish League

Associated Press
27 Sep 2018
AP Image

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid conceded three-first half goals in a 3-0 loss at Sevilla on Wednesday, squandering a chance to take the Spanish league lead after Barcelona lost 2-1 at last-place Leganes.

Portugal forward Andre Silva scored in the 17th and 21st minutes, and Wissam Ben Yedder added another in the 39th to seal Sevilla's convincing win at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

The result leaves Madrid and Barcelona tied with 13 points after six matches. Madrid's only previous setback in the league had been a draw at Athletic Bilbao in the fourth round.

Luka Modric scored for Madrid early in the second half but the goal was called off after a video review showed he was offside.

Marcelo appeared to injure a muscle midway through the second half but coach Julen Lopetegui couldn't replace him because he had already made all three substitutions.

Sevilla has won three in a row in all competitions, outscoring opponents 14-3. It moved three points behind Madrid and Barcelona in the league.

Silva, signed by Sevilla in the offseason, is the league's top scorer with six goals from as many matches.

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

