Real Madrid's Vazquez and Carvajal out with muscle injuries

Associated Press
NEWS
News
07 Mar 2019
AP Image

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid players Lucas Vazquez and Dani Carvajal are expected to be sidelined for several weeks because of muscle injuries.

Madrid says exams on Thursday showed that Vazquez has a left leg problem, while Carvajal is nursing a right leg injury.

The club did not say exactly how long the players will be out of action, be it should take at least three weeks for their recovery.

Vazquez had to be replaced in the first half of Madrid's 4-1 loss to Ajax on Tuesday at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, a result that eliminated the team in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

Vinicius Junior, who was also hurt in the first half against Ajax, will be out for about two months because of a right ankle injury.

Madrid has lost three matches in a row in all competitions. It has also been knocked out from the Copa del Rey, and is 12 points behind leader Barcelona with 12 matches left in the Spanish league.

Madrid's next game is Sunday at relegation-threatened Valladolid.

