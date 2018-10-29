×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Real Madrid star sends warning to Antonio Conte amid Lopetegui sack claims

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
News
1.67K   //    29 Oct 2018, 12:54 IST

Antonio Conte is likely to replace Lopetegui at Real Madrid
Antonio Conte is likely to replace Lopetegui at Real Madrid

What's the story?

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos has sent out an injunction to Antonio Conte, who is the supposed successor of the struggling Julen Lopetegui. The star defender has warned the former Chelsea and Juventus boss that he cannot establish his authority over the players overnight.

In case you didn't know...

Ever since the departure of Champions League winner Zinedine Zidane, Los Blancos have seen more downs than ups in their campaign. With just four wins from 10 matches, they have dropped to 9th place.

Most recently, Ramos and co. stumbled to a demoralizing 5-1 defeat at the hands of fierce rivals Barcelona, with the major talking point of the game being Lopetegui's uncertain future - which is surely hanging by a thin piece of thread at the moment.

The heart of the matter

The Spanish powerhouse has now lost five matches out of the previous seven in all competitions. They have four defeats already in the league, two lesser than their loss tally for the whole of last season.

When asked if the appointment of Antonio Conte would steady the ship at Santiago Bernabeu, Ramos commented:

"Respect is earned, it is not imposed. Neither a name nor another. ‘We have won everything with coaches that you already know, in the end the management of the players is more important than the technical knowledge of a coach."

He also put forth a statement on the manager's current situation and refused to answer if he would be axed. He remarked:

"I have always said the same, they are not decisions that run at our hands. We are to death with the coach who is always in charge, those decisions are taken by those above. We will see what happens in the next few hours."

What's next?

Real Madrid aren't a side known for their patience with managers, and not it may not take a lot of time to sack Lopetegui if the hierarchy has lost faith in his abilities. Meanwhile, the Galacticos travel to Melilla on November 1st as the Copa del Rey returns.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Sergio Ramos Antonio Conte Julen Lopetegui
Ishu Roy
ANALYST
19 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks, Sportwalk and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
3 possible replacements for Julen Lopetegui
RELATED STORY
4 Players that Antonio Conte will look to sign for Real...
RELATED STORY
Julen Lopetegui is more of a victim but might become an...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Real Madrid should keep Julen Lopetegui
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid star injured in training
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid players frustrated with manager...
RELATED STORY
3 big issues concerning Real Madrid under Lopetegui
RELATED STORY
El Clásico looms large for Julen Lopetegui at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Top 3 contenders to replace Julen Lopetegui as Real...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Julen Lopetegui could be sacked next week with...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us